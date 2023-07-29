A rapist who attacked children as young as six and sent death threats to try to silence one of them has been jailed.

Adeoba Sijuwade, 42, committed the offences against two girls in Lancaster. His youngest victim was just six-years-old when he first sexually abused her.

Sijuwade, formerly of Kersal Way, Salford, but now of no fixed address, later sent her death threats to intimidate her not to tell anyone about the abuse.

He was found guilty of multiple rapes and sexual assaults by a jury at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

Sijuwade was jailed for 30 years at Preston Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

On 26 July, he was given jailed for 30 years and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

One of the victims said: “It was a long and distressing time in our lives.

"Lancashire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have put all of their efforts into the investigation and case to receive justice for us as victims.

“I strongly encourage anyone in the same situation as us to come forward and report the abuse to the police.

"If you suspect this is happening to someone else, please say something to save children from being victims of sexual abuse.

“I have felt completely supported and believed from beginning to end, which is why I am encouraging others to come forward and make a report.”

DI Matt Entwistle, of West CID, said: “Sijuwade is a dangerous individual whose monstrous and perverted behaviour has had a significant and profound impact on his victims.

"I welcome the significant sentence handed down to him, which reflects the seriousness of his offending and adequately protects the public from him.

“I want to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence at court.

“I would also encourage any victims of sexual abuse to come forward, knowing they will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”