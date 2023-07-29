Lancaster child rapist that sent death threats to victim jailed for 30 years
A rapist who attacked children as young as six and sent death threats to try to silence one of them has been jailed.
Adeoba Sijuwade, 42, committed the offences against two girls in Lancaster. His youngest victim was just six-years-old when he first sexually abused her.
Sijuwade, formerly of Kersal Way, Salford, but now of no fixed address, later sent her death threats to intimidate her not to tell anyone about the abuse.
He was found guilty of multiple rapes and sexual assaults by a jury at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.
On 26 July, he was given jailed for 30 years and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.
One of the victims said: “It was a long and distressing time in our lives.
"Lancashire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have put all of their efforts into the investigation and case to receive justice for us as victims.
“I strongly encourage anyone in the same situation as us to come forward and report the abuse to the police.
"If you suspect this is happening to someone else, please say something to save children from being victims of sexual abuse.
“I have felt completely supported and believed from beginning to end, which is why I am encouraging others to come forward and make a report.”
DI Matt Entwistle, of West CID, said: “Sijuwade is a dangerous individual whose monstrous and perverted behaviour has had a significant and profound impact on his victims.
"I welcome the significant sentence handed down to him, which reflects the seriousness of his offending and adequately protects the public from him.
“I want to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence at court.
“I would also encourage any victims of sexual abuse to come forward, knowing they will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”
Where to find help if you're a survivor of sexual assault in the North West
Greater Manchester Victims' Services
They provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.
RASASC: Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Centre (Cheshire & Merseyside)
RASASC supports people who have been affected by rape or sexual abuse. It has offices in Chester, Crewe, Ellesmere Port, Knowsley, Halton, Northwich, Macclesfield, St.Helens and Warrington, and also offers outreach support in locations across Cheshire and Merseyside.
You can call them on: 0330 363 0063
Trust House Lancashire
Trust House offers a safe space where survivors of all forms of rape and sexual abuse can access a range of services to help improve their health and well being, regain their confidence and self-esteem and be empowered to reclaim their lives.
You can call them on 01772 825 288 or email support@trusthouselancs.org
Young Person's Advisory Service (YPAS)
They support children, young people and families from three locations in Central, South and North Liverpool - covering Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral, and St Helens (Merseyside).
You can contact them on 0151 707 1025, or email support@ypas.org.uk
The Birchall Trust
It offers one to one weekly counselling sessions to male and females of all ages who have experienced rape and/or sexual abuse in South Cumbria and North Lancashire.
You can phone them on 01229 820828 or email on enquiries@birchalltrust.org.uk
Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester
Provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by telephoning 0161 276 6515.
Greater Manchester Rape Crisis
This is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email help@manchesterrapecrisis.co.uk
Survivors Manchester
They provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.