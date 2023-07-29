The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in West Lancashire say he was "compassionate, loving and funny".

Matthew Daulby was found with stab injuries near Railway Road, in Ormskirk, just after midnight on Saturday, 29 July.

The 19-year-old, who was from Liverpool, was taken to hospital but later died.

In a tribute Matthew’s family said: “Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends.

"He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.”

The double stabbing occurred after an altercation on Railway Road in Ormskirk.

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab wounds in hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two 19-year-old men, from Liverpool and Melling, have been arrested on suspicion of affray after an altercation on Railway Road involving several men.

A significant area within the town centre has been cordoned off by police while investigations take place.

Lancashire Police are appealing for dash cam or CCTV footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before and after the altercation took place.

DCI Andy Fallows, from our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts are with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

“We have launched a murder investigation and there are a number of individuals we are looking to identify and speak to.

"Although we are looking into what led to the altercation in Railway Road, this is being treated as an isolated incident."