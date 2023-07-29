Police have offering a £50,000 reward for information into a "horrific" drive-by shooting in Manchester which left two teenage girls seriously injured.

The girls were caught up in the cross fire on 29 July 2022, as they attended an family gathering on Quinney Crescent, in Moss Side.

One girl, 16, was seriously injured, whilst the other, 13, sustained shrapnel injuries from the firearm used in the attack. They have since made a full recovery.

One year on, Greater Manchester Police are appealing for any key information that leads to the successful conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

The shooting happened in Moss Side one year ago. Credit: MEN Media

DI Madeline Kelly of the Major Crime Review team has described the attack as "reckless and dangerous" and firing the gun that night could easily caused "tragic consequences".

She said: "We do not believe the two girls were the intended targets that night and were instead simply at the address enjoying a party.

"The actions of those responsible demonstrate that they have zero regard for who they could have hurt.

"They are dangerous and GMP is determined to find them and hold them to account for such a callous and cowardly attack."

She continued to say: "We now have a £50,000 reward available for anyone who has key information that can lead to the successful conviction of those responsible for this horrific attack.”

