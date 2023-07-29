A teenager has died and another has been injured after they were both stabbed in Ormskirk town centre.

Lancashire Police say they were called to a a disturbance in Railway Road just after midnight on Saturday morning, 29th July 2023.A 19-year-old man was found with stab injuries. He later died in hospital.A second 19-year-old has also been treated for stab wounds. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.Two 19-year-olds, from Liverpool and Maghull, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.A statement from Lancashire Constabulary said: "Our officers attended Railway Road, Ormskirk, at 12.05am today (July 29) to reports of an ongoing disturbance."A 19-year-old was found a short distance away with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he sadly died later in hospital.

"A second 19-year-old was also treated for stab injuries. He has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening."A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Maghull have been arrested on suspicion of affray. They remain in custody at this time."The arrests relates to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

"A significant area within the town centre has been secured as a crime scene."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 0006 of July 29, 2023.