LGBT+ Ukrainians are marching through Liverpool as the city hosts Pride on behalf of the war-torn country.

Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation are hosting KyivPride after Ukraine banned the marches following the Russian invasion.

The joint march continues a relationship built when Liverpool hosted the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the war-torn nation earlier this year.

The annual parade started from St George's Hall, travelling through the city to the iconic waterfront.

Thousands gather at St George's Hall ahead of the Pride parade through Liverpool. Credit: ITV News

The festivities are expected to last right through the night until the early hours of the morning with two Pride Quarter venues opening till 7am.

Andi Herring, CEO of LCR Pride Foundation said: “We can’t wait to see Liverpool Shout It Loud and become A City Full of Pride.

"This year’s Pride in Liverpool is extra special because we have pop-up events occurring all over the city, so attendees will never be too far from the action.

"Pride in Liverpool has listened to community feedback and we have dedicated ourselves to curating a programme focussed on community based and local performers.”

Liverpool Pride in full swing. Credit: ITV News

Edward Reese, a spokesperson from KyivPride, travelled from Ukraine’s capital to Liverpool to take part in the city’s Pride events, along with other members of the Ukrainian LGBT+ organisation.

He said: “We are marching together for Ukraine, for freedom, to remind the world and the UK that the war is not over.

Mr Reese said the relationship between Liverpool and Ukraine is “an amazing friendship”, adding that “Liverpool is a very welcoming and friendly and warm city so we are happy that we are here”.

He said: “LGBTQ people right now suffer from a lack of rights all over the world.

“The conservative Christian agenda and anti-gender movement are very powerful here in the UK, in the US and Europe and everywhere, so it’s very important to stand together because this war for our rights is not over.”

Dressed for the occasion. Credit: PA Images

Andi Herring, chief executive and co-founder of Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation, said it was important that people in Liverpool show solidarity with members of the LGBT+ community in Ukraine and around the world.

She said: “LGBT+ people are a global community, and that’s why it is crucial that we ‘Shout It Loud’ in solidarity with all LGBT+ people across the world.

“We are honoured to be hosting KyivPride this year and standing alongside the work they do in Ukraine for our community.

“Of course, it would be hard to forget our reasons behind hosting Eurovision and the lasting bond with Ukraine that will remain with us.”

Pride In Liverpool organisers said they have listened to community feedback and focused this year’s Pride on community performances, family-friendly spaces and a diverse range of “fringe events” around the city.

Pride events occurring throughout the city on Saturday include street parties, a garden party at Liverpool Parish Church, and a pop-up LGBT+ safe space which was initially launched during the city’s Eurovision celebrations.