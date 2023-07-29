Police say the serious assault of a woman who was found unconscious in the garden of a house was 'sickening' as they appealed for information.

The 49-year-old was found at around 9:30am on Saturday, 29 July, unconscious and seriously injured in the garden of a house on Rosebank Road in Manchester.

Detectives say they are not ruling out whether the victim was assaulted elsewhere and then moved to this location

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Three women, two aged 43 and one aged 44, have since been arrested in connection with this incident on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody for questioning.

A cordon remains in place from Rosebank Road to the junction of Elstree Avenue whilst officers carry out their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Natalie McDonald said: “This is a sickening attack on a woman who was beaten unconscious and then simply left in a garden in urgent need of medical attention.

“The investigation is in its early stages but it is moving at pace and I can assure the local community that we are determined to hold the person - or persons – responsible to account.

“We are working hard to piece together the full circumstances and are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Rose Bank Road at around 9:30am this morning and who may have seen something suspicious (either this morning or last night) to report it to police.

“We are keeping an open mind and are not ruling out whether the victim was assaulted elsewhere and then moved to this location.

“I understand the concern this incident will cause local residents and we will therefore have extra patrol plans over the next few days to provide a visible police presence."

