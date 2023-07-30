The family of a father who was killed after a being hit by a car say he will "will forever live on in are heart.”

Police say John Welsh was struck by a Skoda Octavia on the M62 between junction six and seven in Rainhill on Thursday, 27 July, just before midnight.

The 28-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

John's family say he was a "beloved son, father and brother who will forever live on in are heart.”After the crash, Merseyside Police said the driver of the Skoda remained at the scene, along with a several witnesses. Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We continue to provide support to John’s family via our specially trained Family Liaison Officers and our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time.”He continued to say: "If there is anyone with dash camera footage of this incident that we have not already had contact with, I would be grateful if they could give our team a call.“We are also offering assistance to people who have witnessed this incident and would urge anyone who has not called us yet to make contact so that we can ensure you have access to support”.