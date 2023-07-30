A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a devastating house fire in Bury.A huge emergency services response attended the scene of the blaze on Melrose Close, Whitefield, just before midnight on Saturday, 30 July.

The fire started in an outbuilding, before spreading to a terraced house, the fire service said.Everybody was able to evacuate the home, a spokesperson for GMFRS added, and there are no reports of any injuries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police say a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. Neighbours were evacuated "temporarily" and crime scene investigators and fire investigation officers remain at the scene (Sunday).Pictures show the aftermath of the fire, with the roof of the house left completely wrecked and the front of the building left burnt and charred.

