Record numbers turn out for Liverpool and Kyiv Pride

The annual Liverpool March with Pride event attracted record numbers, organisers have said, as thousands turned out to support the event.

Around 20,000 people joined the march from St George’s Hall to Pier Head, with thousands of spectators thought to have lined the streets.

Amongst those marching were members of the Ukrainian LGBT+ community.

Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation acted as host for KyivPride on their behalf after Ukraine banned the marches following the Russian invasion.

The joint march continues a relationship built when Liverpool hosted the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the war-torn nation earlier this year.

Liverpool hosted KyivPride on behalf of Ukraine Credit: PA

Edward Reese, a spokesperson from KyivPride, travelled from Ukraine’s capital to Liverpool to take part in the city’s Pride events, along with other members of the Ukrainian LGBT+ organisation.

He said: “We are marching together for Ukraine, for freedom, to remind the world and the UK that the war is not over.

Mr Reese said the relationship between Liverpool and Ukraine is “an amazing friendship”, adding that “Liverpool is a very welcoming and friendly and warm city so we are happy that we are here”.

He said: “LGBTQ people right now suffer from a lack of rights all over the world.

“The conservative Christian agenda and anti-gender movement are very powerful here in the UK, in the US and Europe and everywhere, so it’s very important to stand together because this war for our rights is not over.”

Pride flag flies in Liverpool Credit: PA

Andi Herring, CEO and Co-founder of LCR Pride Foundation, the organisation responsible for delivering Pride in Liverpool, said: “Celebrating Pride has never been more important, with the prejudice and injustice that the LGBT+ community is facing in the UK and around the world.

"As a city full of Pride, we have today stood together as a community, with our allies, to march in protest against those attacks on our rights and celebrate the beauty and diversity of our identities.

“We have also been honoured to march alongside KyivPride, to send a message of solidarity, unity, and hope.

"No matter where you are in the world, LGBT+ people demand the right to live freely, happily, and safely and we will continue to fight for these rights.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...