A teenager has been charged after a police community support officer (PCSO) was struck by a scrambler bike.

The officer suffered face, leg and back injuries when a bike was ridden at officers on Alderfield Drive in Speke on Friday, 28 July.

He was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.

David Dunbavin, 19, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been remanded in custody.

He was also charged for other offences including using a vehicle without third-party insurance and failing to report the accident.The 19-year-old will appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on Monday, 31 July.

