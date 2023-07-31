A teenager was left 'extremely shaken' after a man grabbed her from behind and attempted to drag her into some bushes.

The 19-year-old woman was walking along Winwick Road in Warrington at 3.10am on Saturday 29 July when she was grabbed by the unknown male.

The man then attempted to drag her into bushes near to Majestic Wine. The woman escaped unharmed and sought help from a passing taxi driver.

As part of their investigation, Cheshire Police has released CCTV images of a man it wants to speak to.

The man is seen wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms with a red patch on the back.

Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Knox, of Warrington CID, said: “The victim in in this case has been left extremely shaken as a result of her ordeal and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and as part of our ongoing investigation we are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images who may hold vital information."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...