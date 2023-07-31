A popular children's play park has been reduced to ashes after it is believed vandals set fire to it.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze, in Croxteth Park, in Liverpool at around 5am on 31 July.

Residents said children living in the local area now won't have anywhere to play following the blaze.One dad said: "It’s really sad to see what has happened to the pirate ship play area in Croxteth Park. I woke up this morning and saw the news via social media, it’s just horrible."My daughter absolutely loves this part of the park. I don’t think I will be able to walk past it with her now because she won’t understand.

"It’s so upsetting to think someone could’ve done something like this."

The remains of the children's play area. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The play area has suffered severe damage and in its present state is totally unusable.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended an incident at Croxteth Country Park, West Derby Village, Liverpool on the morning of Monday 31st July.

"Crews were alerted at 04.56 and one fire engine was on scene at 05.02."On arrival, crews were met with a fire involving a children’s play area. One high pressure hose reel was used to extinguish the fire. Crews left the scene at 05.16."