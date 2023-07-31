A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a train.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was travelling between Liverpool and Birmingham when he was attacked at about 4pm on 28 July.

An air ambulance took the victim to hospital, where it is believed he is in a stable condition.

The incident happened near to Hartford railway station in Cheshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) said a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken into custody.

Rail services were temporarily disrupted following the incident. Officers are now appealing for information in connection with the stabbing.

A spokesperson from BTP said: “Shortly after 4pm Friday, July 28, British Transport Police were called to Hartford Station following a report of a man being stabbed on a train from Liverpool to Birmingham.

"A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

“The Northwest Air Ambulance attended and took the victim, a man in his 50s, to hospital. Fortunately, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and he is in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police can contact BTP by texting 61016 quoting reference 408 of July 28."