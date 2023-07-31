Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Ormskirk have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was stabbed to death in the town centre in the early hours of 29 July.

A 20-year-old man, from Ormskirk, was taken into custody yesterday, 30 July, on suspicion of murder.

The double stabbing happened during an altercation on Railway Road in Ormskirk. Credit: ITV News

Police have confirmed a post mortem examination showed Matthew died from a stab wound.

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries after the incident. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Two other men, both aged 19, who were arrested on suspicion of affray have been released on bail until October 14.

Officers are asking for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward.

DCI Andy Fallows said: "This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts are with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

"Although we have now made three arrests, there are further individuals we are looking to identify and speak to. Those individuals know who they are, and I would encourage them to attend their local police station."

Matthew's family say he was 'the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future' Credit: Family photo

In a tribute Matthew’s family said: "Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

"He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

"He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives."