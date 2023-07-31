Ormskirk stabbings: Second man arrest on suspicion of murder

A second man has been arrested on suspicion murder, following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Ormskirk.

An 18-year-old was arrested last night (July 30), as police investigate the death of Matthew Daulby.

Police were called to Railway Road at 12.05am on Saturday (July 29) to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Matthew, aged 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Matthew died later in hospital.

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries. His injuries were not serious and he has since been discharged from hospital.

Following further enquiries, an man from Scarisbrick was last night arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday morning. He also remains in custody.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, both arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until October 14.

The arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

As part of the investigation, police are asking for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation, to come forward.

DCI Andy Fallows, part of the force's major investigation team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody who has provided information and footage so far. This incident has understandably appalled the community and their ongoing support is very much appreciated.

“I would ask anybody with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to please do so as soon as possible. We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who has footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before the altercation took place and the minutes after. You could have captured something that could be key to this investigation.

“Although we have now made four arrests, there are further individuals we are looking to identify and speak to. This is investigation is fast paced and is still very much in its infancy.”

In a tribute Matthew’s family said: “Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.”

Anyone with information is asked to 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.