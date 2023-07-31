Manchester United will reportedly make a decision on the future of striker Mason Greenwood before the start of the new season, it is believed.

Greenwood, 21, had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service discontinued the case and dropped all charges against him in February.

United have been carrying out their own internal investigation since then.

Meanwhile, United have moved to strengthen their attacking options - moving closer to signing Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund from Italian side Atalanta for a deal worth up to £72 million.

United and Denmark team-mate Christian Eriksen said of Hojlund: "What's he like? He's a strong number nine.

"I suppose we don't get enough media attention in Denmark that's why, so people outside Denmark don't know enough.

"He's a nice guy, he's a good player. Like I said, he's developed, turning into just a nine, which he's played for the national team.

"I have to be honest I haven't seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there, so, yeah, he's a good player."

Hojlund played for FC Copenhagen and Austrian side Sturm Graz before joining Atalanta last summer, scoring nine goals in Serie A as well as six in as many appearances for Denmark.