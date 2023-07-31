Warrington head coach Daryl Powell has left his position by mutual consent after the club lost seven of their last eight games.

The announcement came after the Wolves were thrashed 42-6 at Wakefield in their latest Betfred Super League match, dropping them to sixth place in the table.

In a statement on the club’s website, chairman Stuart Middleton said: “We’d like to thank Daryl for his commitment and endeavours since joining the club last season but we feel the team now needs a different approach.

“Results and performances over the past 18 months have fallen short of the standard we expect and feel the club now needs to move in a new direction.

“We will now begin a thorough process to select a new head coach to take the club forward.

“We still firmly believe this playing group have the ability to compete at the highest level.”

Powell had earlier been scathing about his side’s performance against bottom-of-the-table Trinity.

“Wakefield played well so give them credit, but we were really poor on every level,” Powell said.

“We trained really well but were really shocking and I am disappointed with what I’ve seen.”

Powell’s assistant Ryan Sheridan has also left the club, with head of youth Gary Chambers placed in interim charge.