Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon

A rarely seen mosaic of more than 30,000 hand-crafted Minton tiles has gone on display in Liverpool.

Thousands of tickets have already been snapped up by members of the public to see the Victorian mosaic at St George’s Hall, which will be on display from 1 August until 18 August.

The tiles tell the story of Liverpool's rich maritime history. Credit: ITV News

The Minton tiles have been hidden under a wooden floor for their preservation since 1860, and it is the first time they have been unveiled since 2019, and only the 10th time in the past 16 years.

The tiles are purposely revealed to the public infrequently to ensure they are preserved.

The floor is made up of 30,000 individual tiles making it one of the largest of its kind in the world. Credit: ITV News

Angie Redhead, from Liverpool City Council said: "It's a real hidden gem and for me this takes this amazing space to the next level.

"We want to be able to share these with the city. It feels very special when we reveal this floor."

The floor is one of the largest of its kind in the world. It took three days to lift the protective wooden cover and another two days to clean it.

The ornate mosaic floor is usually covered for its preservation. Credit: ITV News

Cllr Harry Doyle of Liverpool City Council said: "These amazing tiles are so intricate and the details in them. It's a piece of our history and it's a piece of art."

For more information about the different events taking place to mark the unveiling and to buy tickets, visit the St George’s Hall website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...