Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laughed off reports the Anfield club are in the running to sign France's star striker Kylian Mbappe on loan.

Saudi Arabian club Al Jilal have submitted a world-record £259 million bid to sign Mbappe from Paris St Germain.

Chelsea and Barcelona are understood to be among the clubs trying to put together deals for Mbappe, who is reported to have already agreed a deal to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer with a 160m euro (£138m) signing-on fee.

But Jurgen Klopp is adamant Mbappe will not be heading to Anfield: "We laugh about it," Klopp said before the final match of Liverpool's pre-season Asia tour against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

Mbappe has reportedly already done a lucrative deal with Real Madrid Credit: PA Images

"I can say that I think he's a really good player, but the financial conditions don't suit us at all. I wouldn't like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there's nothing to it.

"It's possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me...that hasn't happened in the eight years that I've been here. That would be the first time."

Meanwhile, Klopp has named his Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk as Liverpool's captain for the coming season, after the departure of Jordan Henderson for Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, managed by former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard.

Klopp revealed he handed Van Dijk the armband for his leadership - and for his looks.

Chosen for leadership and looks - Virgil Van Dijk is the new Liverpool captain Credit: PA Images

"Virgil has everything to wish for to be a captain of a football club," boss Klopp told the Liverpool's website.

"Number one, he's probably, let me have a think, definitely the best-looking captain in the Premier League, which is important for team pictures!

"But, of course, personality-wise everything is there. He wants to be a leader, he is a leader.

"He has to step up, like all of us have to step up because we were used to things how they always were and now we have to create something new - a new structure, a new culture - and that's really exciting. He will play a massive role in that - he has to."