Police are appealing for information after two boys were approached by a man in Warrington who requested they kick him in the groin for cash.

Officers say that an unknown man gave two two boys under the age of 10 a "large amount of cash" near a subway in the Vulcan Close area at around midday on Monday 24 July.

Then on Friday 28 July, police received reports that the same man returned to the area and approached the two boys again, requesting they kick him in the groin in exchange for cash.

The man is described as white, approximately 60 years old, with grey, short, straight hair, and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and jeans. His vehicle has been described as a large black vehicle.

Detective Constable Danielle Taylor said:

"The behaviour of this male is concerning, and enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident.

"Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a male matching this description in the area described.

"The same goes for anyone who is aware of their child being offered money by a stranger.

"If you have any information, please contact Cheshire Police on 101, or through our website, and quote IML-1607321."

