A man who stole more than £150 of flu medication from a supermarket has been banned from entering two parts of Liverpool.

Ian Kenneth Millet, 38, of Waverley Road in Sefton Park was issued the one-year banning order at Liverpool Magistrates Court for three counts of theft and two of burglarly for offences that happened in March.

On one occasion, Millet stole medication including flu and cold capsules, paracetamol and throat lozenges worth more than £155 from the Co-Op on Lark Lane.

This map shows part of Ian Millet's banning order around Liverpool City Centre. Credit: Google Maps

Another time he stole a bouquet of flowers worth £50 from a florist, multiple boxes of chocolates, fizzy drinks and packets of seafood and meat.

The order prohibits him from entering two areas – Liverpool city centre and Lark Lane.

In the city centre, Millet is banned from entering the area bounded by and including Dale Street (Queensway), Water Street, Castle Street, James street, The Strand, Canning Place, Hanover Street, Ranelagh Street, Renshaw Street, Copperas Hill, Lime Street, St George's Place and Old Haymarket.

While he is prohibited from entering the length of Lark Lane in Aigburth – from Aigburth Road to Aigburth Drive.

Community Policing Constable Doreen Phillips said: “This Criminal Behaviour Order is unique where Millet has been banned from two areas in Liverpool – Lark Lane and the city centre – as he was identified as stealing large quantities of items from different shops along Lark Lane.

“This demonstrated that Millet had little regard for businesses in both the city centre and Lark Lane.

"Theft from shops is not a victimless crime and has a huge impact on not only the business but the community as well in many ways, especially small shops trying to make an honest living.

“We hope this serves as a clear warning to others, that the City Centre Local Policing Team will robustly take steps to address prolific offenders.

"Should Millet breach the conditions of this order, he will be arrested, returned to court, and may be jailed.”

