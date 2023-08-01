Homophobic and pro-Nazi slurs were graffitied at a Pride Festival - including messages threatening to murder homosexual people.

The graffiti was left on the promenade in Morecambe during its Pride festival, and included drawings of swastikas and homophobic slurs.

'SS' symbols were also sprayed, referring to the German paramilitary organisation created by the Nazi's that were responsible for the murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust.

Other messages expressed support for a Nazi war criminal and the chilling warning "we are everywhere" accompanied by two swastikas.

The graffiti has now been removed by Lancaster City Council workers and a police investigation is now underway.

The European Pride Organisers Association was among those to express support to local organisers.

In a statement, the organisation said: "Appalling Nazi graffiti appeared across Morecambe, England ahead of Morecambe pride on Saturday 29 July.

"We send our solidarity to the Pride team and demand Lancashire Police bring those responsible to justice."

The swastikas were graffitied on the promenade in Morecambe. Credit: MEN Media

A police spokesperson today said an investigation is "well underway".

Inspector Martin, from Morecambe Police, said: "Morecambe has once more shown itself to be a great town to host fantastic events such as Pride.

"I am saddened that an individual has decided to try and cause offence in such a public way.

"We will not tolerate hate of any form and will carry out all enquiries to find the suspect and bring them to justice."

Councillor Caroline Jackson, chair of the Lancaster district Community Safety Partnership, said: “We were all appalled by this vile graffiti and I’m grateful to the council’s public realm team for acting so swiftly and sending down a team to cover it up.

"The Community Safety Partnership and the Police work hard to reduce incidents of hate in Morecambe and to promote the town as a great place to visit, stay and enjoy.

"We will not tolerate hate crimes such as this being committed in our community are while we saddened that this incident took place, it just goes to show that events like Pride are needed now more than ever.”

