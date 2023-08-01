Music producer Pete Waterman has joked he paid Kylie Minogue £150 to appear digitally in a new musical launching later in the year.

The producer and songwriter has worked with Jason Donovan, Sonia and Rick Astley, as well as being a judge on Pop Idol in his career.

His musical tracks are now seeing a new success alongside songwriting trio of Stock Aiken, with the launch of new musical ‘I Should Be So Lucky’, based on their many hits.

It is premiering at the Manchester Opera House in November.

Pete said: “I’m not sad it’s premiering in Manchester, not sad at all.

"In fact Manchester and the North West have played a huge part in our success. I live in Warrington and never wanted to move to London.

"Rick Astley lived in Newton-le-Willows and I toured the North West with the programme ‘Hit Man and Her’ which is where I learnt what songs the public were liking’."

Kylie Minogue will make a digital appearance in the musical. Pete said: "She’s like the fairy godmother and narrator in the show.

"You know that ABBA spent £150 million on that big digital avatar?

"Well I bunged Kylie 150 quid and said make a video and let's put that in", he joked.

“We’re so excited for everyone to see it but first I’ll be spending the summer at Chester cathedral with my trains”.

And, this summer, Pete is also working on a different kind of track, with an exhibition called "Making Track's" at Chester Cathedral about his years of building model trains.

Pete says he loves watching the younger generation play with the trains

He said: "We build it and they play with it.

"It’s basically for anyone who loves trains and hasn’t got their own 64 foot model train set at home."

The price of entry is a £3 donation to the cathedral.

Pete added: “It costs the cathedral £5,500 per day to open so that money goes towards the upkeep of this amazing building.

"This is the third year we’ve done it. The kids can drive the train and they get a certificate to say they’re fully qualified.

"For me it’s a dream come true to come here every day and play with trains."

Pete Waterman’s ‘Making Tracks 3’ is on throughout the summer at Chester Cathedral until the 2 September.

‘I Should Be So Lucky' is having its world premiere in Manchester on the 2 November at the Opera House until 25 November.

