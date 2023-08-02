A Coronation Street star has spoken out after claims she asked a baker to make 100 cakes for her birthday - in exchange for 'social media exposure'.

Catherine Tyldesley is thought to have asked a local bakery owner to bake the cupcakes for her 40th birthday party in return for promotion on her social media and in a magazine interview.

Rebecca Severs, from Keighley, shared a Facebook post this week on her page 'Three Little Birds Bakery' about her exchange with the PR company NVRLND - although she did not name the celebrity.

Rebecca Severs shared the email (pictured left) sent to her by the management company and her response that she sent (pictured right). Credit: Rebecca Severs / Facebook

She said: "This poor celebrity apparently can't afford to pay people for their products and services.

"Spare a thought! What happened to women supporting women."

Rebecca shared the response she emailed back to the company in which she said her mortgage provider does not take payment in the form of "promotion on their socials" and her staff could not feed their children with "exposure on Instagram".

Catherine Tyldesley responded to the claims on her Instagram

It later emerged the celebrity NVRLND was representing was Coronation Street actor Catherine Tyldesley after she responded to the claims on her Instagram.

In the post, she said: "This story driven by the Daily Mail has gotten out of control and it’s negatively impacting a lot of wonderful people, so I need to set the record straight.

"I had no idea those emails were being sent. I would never ask anyone to work for free or provide product for free

"I’m not working with OK Magazine on anything.

"NVRLND are an amazing company who I’ve worked with in the past, they raise thousands of pounds for charity and have been completely misrepresented."

