An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a van in the street.

Lancashire Police say they were called at around 4.20pm on Tuesday 1 August to a collision between a black Ford Transit van and an eight-year-old boy in Penwortham, South Ribble.

The boy was taken to hospital from the scene, at Billsborough Hey, but died a short time later.

Police say his family are being supported by specially-trained officers and the force is now investigating the incident.

Supt Gary Crowe, of Lancashire Police’s South Division, said: “First and foremost we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the boy who died.

"This was a heartbreaking incident and they will be in our thoughts for a very long time.

“We also appreciate the impact this will have had on the wider community and we thank them for their understanding and patience while we carried out a meticulous analysis of the scene yesterday.

“We are now determined to get answers about what occurred and are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

"If you saw the collision, or saw either the boy or the van in the moments before it happened, please get in touch.

"Similarly if you have dashcam or CCTV and have not yet spoken to officers, please contact us.”