Hundreds of people are expected to attend memorials across the Isle of Man commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Summerland tragedy.

A total of 50 people died and another 80 were seriously injured after a fire tore through what was supposed to be 'the jewel of seaside resorts' on 2 August 1973.

The fire killed 50 people. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Summerland was billed as the biggest and best in holiday entertainment when it opened in May 1971.

But, when a discarded cigarette sparked a fire which quickly spread through the building, thousands were left trapped inside as plastic and fire rained down.

No one has officially been held responsible for the disaster, and it has continued to spark a sense of injustice and a divide among those on the island and those involved.

The divide is reflected in two separate memorial services, being held just metres apart.

The government, the local council and some of the survivors will be at the Kaye Memorial Garden in Douglas, about 100 metres from the Summerland site.

The site remains derelict and some survivors want it to become a permanent memorial. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

But there are others who have decided they want to meet on the site itself, choosing to commemorate those who died at the place they lost their lives.

Tina Brennan, an eye witness and campaigner, said: "From my perspective that memorial in the Kaye Gardens is a nice memorial but nobody was killed in the Kaye Gardens, so why is it there?"

The memorial at the Kaye Gardens was unveiled on the 40th anniversary when the Summerland site was still derelict.

Many survivors want the memorial to be moved to the site of the disaster and for the government to "do the right thing".

"They wanted to sell it, they hoped that they had a buyer to buy it, that fell through and are left with the situation we have now where they still want money for that site," continued Ms Brennan.

"That site is the death place for 50 people and you cannot get away from it. To be honest, it’s a debt outstanding for 50 years and its time it was repaid."

Across the week of the anniversary, several other events have taken place across the island to pay tribute.

An exhibition titled "Summerland 50 - remembering the future exhibition" is open at the Loch Promenade Church to highlight the tragedy and explore the years before and after with photography, art and music.

At the car park of the Summerland site, a minute's silence is to be held at 7pm on Wednesday 2 August accompanied by Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums.

The site has also been lit up at 10pm in the days leading up to and including the anniversary.