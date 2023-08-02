Play Brightcove video

Jackie Hallam spoke to Granada Reports Isle of Man correspondent Joshua Stokes

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man has said the law needs to change before the verdict of the Summerland Inquiry can be revisited.

A public inquiry titled 'The Summerland Fire Commission' (SFC) was published in May 1974 that concluded the deaths were down to "misadventure".

Many of the survivors want this overturned, including Jackie Hallam.

Writing in a letter to Ms Hallam on Monday 31 July, Alfred Canaan MHK said: "On the point that you raised regarding revisiting the ‘death by misadventure’ verdict, I have thought this matter over very carefully.

"There is no such power in the Isle of Man Coroners of Inquests Act 1987 to change the inquests findings without first changing the law to permit.

"In order to hold a new inquest, one has to consider if there will be any new evidence toassist the inquiry now, compared with fifty years ago when the inquiry opened.

"On this basis, there are currently no plans to hold a new inquiry, however both myself and the Council of Ministers will continue to listen to survivors and bereaved families on this point.

"I wish to extend my very best wishes to yourself and your partner Ian, and offer myheartfelt thanks again for your attendance and important role in the National Service ofRemembrance for the 50th anniversary of the Summerland tragedy yesterday."

The Chief Minister has already publicly apologised to the survivors for the first time since the disaster, but for many the priority is still an admission of wrongdoing and a new verdict for their loved ones.

Speaking on the 50th anniversary, Wednesday 2 August, Jackie Hallam said: "The verdict was so wrong, it was a perverse verdict.

"It doesn't match the evidence and it can't go down in history books as death by misadventure as far as I'm concerned.

"I will continue to fight to get that verdict overturned."