Former Manchester United footballer Andy Cole has pledged £250,000 to kidney research.

Cole underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in 2017, after his nephew - to whom he says he owes "a life long debt" - donated the organ.

The grant will help fund better treatment and mental health support for patients with kidney disease.

The 51-year-old, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United, suffered kidney failure in 2015 after contracting an airborne virus.

He has since worked with Kidney Research UK.

Cole won five Premier League titles at Manchester United, and also appeared for Manchester City, Burnley and Blackburn. Credit: Press Association

"Kidney disease is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. We’ve got to make it better for others and research is the answer," Cole said.

"I’m excited to see what projects we can fund through the Andy Cole Fund Grant Awards to help change the game for kidney patients.”

Cole's experiences and challenges with his mental health following his diagnosis inspired the fund’s research goals

Sandra Currie, Chief Executive at Kidney Research UK said: "All researchers who are interested in being part of this drive to improve transplant outcomes for patients or to reduce the mental health burden of kidney disease should apply now and be part of the change.”

