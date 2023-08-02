A pair of quick-thinking police officers have been awarded for being "modern day heroes" after performing life-saving CPR on an elderly man while off-duty.

Jenna Millward, from Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) roads policing department, and Emma Millward, an officer with Lancashire Police, were at home when they witnessed their neighbour's dad suffer a cardiac arrest while taking the bins out in May.

A witness described how they "appeared like lightning from nowhere" and "took control of the situation".

Using their extensive police knowledge, they performed first aid, called for an ambulance and even used a defibrillator at a local garage - all while in their pyjamas and slippers.

David Bell, a former GMP officer himself, spent several days in hospital but made enough progress to be discharged two weeks later and is now well on his way to recovery.

Now, the duo have been recognised for their outstanding act with a commendation from the Chief Constable.

The neighbour who put them forward said: "Without question, those two officers saved a life that night and there was absolutely nothing routine about it.

"They are real life heroines, and I’m sure the casualty and his distraught daughter, who witnessed it all from the end of her drive, will be eternally grateful.

"It’s all too easy to criticise the police for the slightest of things in this modern digital world, but [that] night showed just how good those two officers are. They are a credit to the respective police area forces."

On their recognition, Jenna stressed the importance of more people learning how to perform CPR.

"We’re both just really pleased he’s made a full recovery as life is so precious so he can continue to share moments with his loved ones," she said.

"As officers we just want to protect the public and like any good neighbours should want to do as well, look out for each other.

"We can’t stress the importance of more people taking the time to understand and learn the basics of CPR or life-saving techniques and where their local defibrillator is to help in the immediate aftermath of an incident before more qualified professionals or the emergency services can get there, it is literally the difference between life and death."

