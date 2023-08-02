Merseyside Police have launched their annual summer drink and drug drive campaign and are reminding drivers to act responsibly.

The campaign will see an enhanced policing operation right across Merseyside to try and drive down the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Inspector Gavin Dixon from the Matrix Roads Policing Department said: "Last year 2315 people were injured in road traffic collisions in Merseyside. Of these, 471 people were seriously injured and sadly 23 people lost their lives. The vast majority of these collisions are avoidable.

"In 2022, we arrested 3712 drink and drug drivers which is a 7% increase on the previous year. We hope this is due to our commitment towards catching these drivers and our continued use of the latest technology.

"This summer, as part of Operation Limit, we will use a whole host of tactics to catch drivers who selfishly choose to drink or take drugs and then get behind the wheel, putting themselves and others at risk of serious harm."

Merseyside Police will be carrying out a range of tactics to catch drink and drug drivers Credit: Merseyside Police

Paul Fletcher, from Merseyside Road Safety Partnership said: "Individuals who choose to drink or drug drive face a twelve-month driving ban and a fine of up to £5000.

"This is nothing compared to the pain and heartbreak of taking a life. If drinking, leave the car at home and completely remove temptation.

"Everyone’s limit is different and the ability to drive can be affected by even a small amount of alcohol. Drivers who are below the legal limit can still be prosecuted for being unfit to drive.

"Medication can also contribute to driving offences and individuals should always read the labels and be mindful of the effects that medication can have on them."

A police stop checkpoint during last summer's campaign Credit: Merseyside Police

Mr. Fletcher added: "August also marks National Road Victim Month, to remember those that have been killed or injured on our roads.

"We’re calling on drivers to make our roads safer and do their part by hanging up their keys and finding other means of travel if going out for a drink."