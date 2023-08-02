Rainbow lights tributes to Merseyside murder victim 15 years on

Play Brightcove video

Vigils are being held marking the 15th anniversary of the murder of Michael Causer, the gay teenager murdered at a party in Huyton on Merseyside.

The 18 year old, whose family say was 'proud to be gay' was beaten up as he slept in July 2008, then his body was dragged onto a nearby road.

James O'Connor admitted his murder and was jailed for a minimum of 11 and half years in 2009.

Michael's death shocked Liverpool and is believed to have been a catalyst for the growth of what is now one of the biggest Pride events in the country in the city.

The March with Pride event this year organised by the LCR Pride foundation Credit: Press Association

The foundation set up in Michael's memory by relatives has joined with One Knowsley, a community charity, to hold vigils remembering Michael.

Landmarks across the borough, including the Greystone Bridge over the M62 and Archway Road railway bridge, will be lit in rainbow colours and a pavilion in Huyton's Court Hey Park is being dedicated to the teenage trainee hairdresser.

Racheal Jones, chief executive at One Knowsley, which now oversee the running of the Michael Causer Foundation, said:

"Michael’s legacy is coming home to start a new conversation about hate crime in Knowsley. In his name we want to mobilise a community response and affect a positive change regarding diversity and acceptance.

One Knowsley, the infrastructure body for the third sector in Knowsley, took over the running of the Michael Causer Foundation earlier this year. Set up by Michael's parents, Marie and Mike, and Merseyside’s LGBTQIA+ community, the foundation's aim is to provide education, motivation and accommodation for young LGBTQIA+ people.

Michael's mother Marie set up the foundation in her son's name to support those affected by hate crime Credit: Michael Causer Foundation

Steve Macfarlane, outgoing chair of trustees, Michael Causer Foundation, said:

“This year's vigil is particularly special - marking the 15th anniversary since Michael's death, and the first time it will be held in his home borough. We will honour Michael's memory and the memory of all victims of hate crime.

"Fifteen years on and the fight against hate crime continues. Now more than ever is it important that as a community we stand united in our mission to create a world where people can live free from fear, prejudice and violence."

For more information about One Knowsley visit https://oneknowsley.org or Twitter / Facebook. For more information about the Michael Causer Foundation, visit https://michaelcauser.co.uk or Twitter / Facebook.