A violent teenager who chased and targeted a man as part of a "racially hostile" attack has been jailed for more two years.

Kyle Johnson, 19, kicked and stamped on Abdul Amir, 28, in an unprovoked three-on-one attack at around 8am on 15 October 2021.

Mr Amir had left his friend's house following a night out in Liverpool city centre, and had approached Johnson and two older males outside a McDonald's and asked them for directions.

They pointed him towards London Road but as he set off he soon realised he was being followed by the group.

As he reached London Road, Johnson's two accomplices lunged at him and attempted to punch him.

CCTV footage showed Mr Amir trying to flee before being knocked to the ground, kicked and stamped on by the pair.

At a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on 1 August, prosecutor Derek Jones said: "The complainant was brought to the floor by the other two men by kicks or trips.

"We then see him being kicked and stamped on by the other two men, and his bag is ripped from him.

"It's then the defendant appears, and kicks him several times to the body while he lies prone on the floor."

Prosecutor Jones said a racial slur was then shouted at the victim by one of the men.

After kicking and stamping on Mr Amir, Johnson rummaged through his pockets before being grabbed and led away by the other men.

Mr Amir lost a tooth in the "racially hostile" attack, as well as his headphones, cap, £45 cash, and a bag containing tobacco and a bottle of perfume.

Mr Jones said: "(Mr Amir) is still missing his front tooth and has a scar on his upper lip. He can't get his tooth fixed because he cannot afford the cost.

"He feels self conscious about not having the tooth, he doesn't want people to see it and covers it up.

"The incident left him feeling worried about being on his own, and extremely cautious when people are walking behind him.

"He believes he was targeted because of the colour of his skin."

The court heard the attack was the first of a string of violent crimes committed by Johnson between October 2021 and March 2022, which led to him receiving a five-year prison sentence in August 2022.

At 2am on 4 November 2021, he stamped on a man called Ryan Barndon as he laid unconscious on the ground following a brawl outside Mamos Gourmet Kitchen on Bold Street.

At 4.10am on 31 December 2021, he approached a couple in Liverpool city centre and demanded: "Give me your money or I'll stab you.

"Do you want to get stabbed?" He then punched the man in the face, stole £20 from him, and threatened the pair into handing over their phones.

At around 3am on 1 March 2022, he brutally beat Paul Buckley, 45, over the head with a vodka bottle outside a Victoria Street nightclub, causing injuries which required nine stitches.

His co-defendant in the case, Ryan Fagan, was identified as one of the two other men who attacked Mr Amir on 15 October 2021.

James LeFroy, defending, said Johnson had an IQ of just 60 - well below the average 100 - and that he had been exploited by Fagan, who encouraged him to drink alcohol.

He said: "There's a real argument to consider a 40-year-old that likes drinking a lot, likes getting into fights, might consider an easily-led youth someone who was useful to his acquaintance.

"This is an evolving pattern of Johnson involving himself in criminality as a result of his acquaintance with others.

"It could well be seen, and should be seen, as exploitation. Why else would a 40-year-old man encourage a man 23 years his junior to drink alcohol and get into fights?"

He added that Johnson denied being the one who used racial slurs, and said he was not a racist.

The 19-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Taking into account his previous convictions, judge Denis Watson sentenced him to 28 months in a young offenders institution, to run concurrently with his ongoing prison sentence.