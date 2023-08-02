Play Brightcove video

The support for a football club is passed down through generations.

For one family from Chester their love for Manchester City began when their grandfather Ambi Kumaraswami moved to England from India in the 60s.

He settled in Manchester with his family. It was a time when near enough everyone supported Manchester United, who had players such Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Dennis Law.

Instead of following the Red Devils, Ambi chose to support the Sky Blues as he always rooted for the underdog.

Becoming one of the first South Asian Manchester City fans.

Ambi's love the blue side of Manchester was shared with his children.

He used to take them to City's old stadium Maine Road, including his daughter Raji Davenport.

She said: "My dad was amazing because he used to take my brother but then we said want to come as well and then he would take all of us to Maine Road and he intially used to go in the main stand but it was too gentile for him."He said he wanted to be with the rough and tumble so he moved and got tickets to the North Stand, so we used to go we used park by curry mile in Manchester, we'd all troop out of the car, my brother, my sister and me and he'd drag us along walking all the way into the ground and we had the best time, we had the best time with my dad."

Just like City, Raji's journey in the footballing world has not been the easiest.

She said being of Indian decent and a female, she stood out in the crowd.

Although times were difficult growing up, Raji said she always felt safe when she was at the football.

Now, she's a parent herself and just like her father, passed down her love for Manchester City to her son Alex and daughter Maya.

The family have been to many games, even having pre-match rituals - Raji even wears Sky Blue socks knitted by Maya.

Raji, Maya and the rest of the family were all about to see and experience the season of a life-time for Manchester City last year.

Pep Guardiola's side matched the feat of their Mancunian's rivals from 1999 and completed the treble.

They said it was a joyous occasion and to be able to share it as a family was the icing on the cake.

Raji says although, her father is no longer with us, he would've been looking down at them and at his beloved City and smiling.

While remembering the past, Raji and Maya are also looking to the future. With the hope more footballing memories for generations to come.