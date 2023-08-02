Two men have been arrested after a woman in her 60s was left with serious injuries after being hit by an electric bike on a main road in Wigan.

The woman was crossing Orrell Road at around 2.15pm on Tuesday 1 August 2023, when an e-bike collided with her.

She received serious, life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by medics from the North West Air Ambulance before being taken to hospital where she remains.

Two people on the e-bike received minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say two men, 19 and 20, were both arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 20-year-old was bailed, while the 19-year-old remains in police custody.

Orrell Road was closed between the M6/M58 interchange and Fleet Street in Pemberton for investigations to be carried out.

GMP's Serious Serious Collision Investigation Unit is now appealing for anyone with any information – or who may have dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the time of the incident – to please come forward.

Information can be passed to officers by contacting 101 or 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 1922 of 01/08/23.

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...