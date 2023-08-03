A drug driver drove a Ford Transit van into a pedestrianised area weaving in and out of people in an attempt to avoid police.

Daniel Hooper, 26, had been banned from the road and served a prison sentence after being convicted of dangerous driving in 2020.

But, on 12 February 2023, officers spotted him driving a van along the Promenade in Blackpool, but when the signalled him to pull over he sped off.

Preston Crown Court heard Hooper broke the speed limit and overtook numerous vehicles, ignoring a no entry sign preventing vehicles going onto the tram line, before turning back onto the Prom.

As Hooper drove along the shared space, used by pedestrians and traffic, he narrowly avoided a collision before driving into the pedestrian area, the court was told.

"The vehicle continued weaving in and out of street furniture as members of the public walking through the town centre were put at serious risk", Roger Brown, prosecuting, said.

Hooper then stopped the van and ran away before being caught by a member of the public who detained him until the police arrived.

Checks revealed Hooper was a banned driver and had not taken the mandatory retest to allow him back on the road, and was also not insured.

Drug tests carried out at the police station showed he was also over the legal limit of cannabis at the time of the offence.

Hooper pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, drug driving and driving while disqualified.

Charles Brown, defending, said Hooper had not driven for some time but when someone left a van at his house he took the opportunity to drive it to work.

He said his client was "young and relatively lightly convicted" and was seeking help for difficulties including ADHD.

Sentencing, Judge Richard Clews said: "The offence of dangerous driving is plainly serious enough to justify custody. It was a deliberate decision by you to ignore the rules of the road.

"There was a risk to members of the public, including pedestrians, who were walking in Blackpool town centre.

"While I do not know the exact distance it is described as being a prolonged, persistent and deliberate course of driving.

"You were over the limit for cannabis, you committed the offence trying to avoid the police and your speed was over the speed limit."

He sentenced Hooper, of Woodplumpton Road, Preston, to 36 weeks and banned him from driving for a further two years and 18 weeks.