Detectives investigating the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have made five more arrests.

Police were called to Railway Road in the town centre at 12.05am on Saturday 29 July to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Matthew, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died later in hospital.

Lancashire Police say their thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones, who are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A post mortem examination has established that the cause of Matthew’s death was a stab wound.

Matthew's family have released a new photo of him Credit: Lancashire Police

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries. His injuries were not serious and he has since been discharged from hospital

Following further enquiries, three people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They are a 19-year-old man from Maghull, a 19-year-old man from Lydiate and a 19-year-old man from Liverpool.

They remain in custody.

A 63-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman - both from Aughton - have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They also remain in custody.

An 18-year-old man from Scarisbrick arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday night remains in custody.

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail until October 30.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, both arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until October 14.

The arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

The disturbance happened on Railway Road in Ormskirk town centre. Credit: ITV News

DCI Andy Fallows, from our Force Major Investigation Team, said: "This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

"Our investigation to identify all those involved in the disorder and those attempting to deliberately frustrate our enquiries is ongoing.

"I would ask anybody with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to please do so as soon as possible.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who has footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before the altercation took place and the minutes after. You could have captured something that could be key to this investigation."

Lancashire Police have a dedicated portal on their website where people can upload information Credit: Lancashire Police

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information and footage can be uploaded directly here.