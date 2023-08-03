The funeral of a man from Wigan who was one of two killed in a crash at the Southern 100 races on the Isle of Man, will take place on Friday 4 August.

Liam Clarke, 66, from Hindley was visiting the island and marshalling at the event for the first time when he was fatally injured in the collision during the qualifying session on Tuesday 11 July.

Racer Alan Connor, 50, from County Meath in Ireland was also killed.

Liam's funeral will take place on Friday 4 August at St Benedict’s church in Hindley at 10am, followed by committal at Wigan crematorium.

The service will then be followed by an event at Hindley community sports and social club to celebrate Liam’s life.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...