A member of the jury in the murder trial of nurse Lucy Letby has been discharged.

The eight women and four men had completed their 13th day of deliberations when trial judge Mr Justice Goss told them that one of their number could no longer continue “for good reason”.

The judge thanked the juror for their “devotion to duty” and told the rest of the jury to return to Manchester Crown Court on Friday to resume their deliberations.

Letby, 33, from Hereford, is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more while working on a neonatal unit. She denies all the charges against her.

It is claimed she went on a year-long killing spree while working on unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire between 2015 and 2016.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

