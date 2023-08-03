A man police say devised a global child sexual abuse network has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Benjamin Lancaster, 33, had been communicating inappropriately with children all over the world using the name "Daddy Dominant Little Girls".

He claimed to be in a polyamorous relationship at the time of the offences and would, the court heard, scour the internet for females to be part of the relationship.

Lancaster, of Charles Street in Swinton, Salford, would target children who were extremely vulnerable and promise them a better life - whilst making them call him "Daddy."

Police say Lancaster's sickening activities were discovered when a carer of one of the children checked her online usage and uncovered indecent images and videos between the two.

Greater Manchester Police are asking anyone who may have been exploited by Benjamin Lancaster to come forward. Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Archive/PA Images

He was jailed for 10 years and six months for rape, possession of indecent images and arranging / facilitating travel for sexual purposes in relation to two victims, who were both under 16 at the time.

Lancaster will also be on the sex offenders' register for life and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detectives Constable Emma Puckering said: "We would like to commend the strength and bravery of the victims and their support systems, who have supported the prosecution to conclusion.

"We know that the sentencing will never erase what they experienced at the hands of Lancaster, but we hope that it signifies the beginning of the rest of their lives, allowing them to start to heal and come to terms with what's happened.

"Lancaster's network was comprehensive and as such, we are asking for anyone who may have been exploited by him to come forwards and speak to us on 0161 856 5424."

If you are concerned about a child’s welfare you can contact Greater Manchester Police via gmp.police.uk or by dialling 101. You can also share information anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers – on 0800 555 111

