A 76-year-old woman has died after a car mounted the pavement hitting her and a friend.

The pensioner suffered a serious head injury after being hit by the Vauxhall Corsa , but died at the scene of the incident in Formby on 2 August.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Merseyside Police say the car mounted the pavement, colliding with two pedestrians, and two stationary vehicles on Elbow Lane.

The other pedestrian, an 80-year-old woman, suffered only slight injuries.The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa is continuing to assist police with their enquiries.Detective Sergeant Andy Roper, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go the family and friends of the woman who has sadly died.

“Our enquiries are at the early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Elbow Lane at around 4.20pm who saw anything or has any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000703504.

