A police dog has been shot dead after an officer was bitten by it during a search for a missing person.

Lancashire Police teams were searching an area off Higher Walton Road, in Walton-le-Dale, at around 5.15am when Patrol Dog Jax became aggressive, biting his handler and causing serious injuries.

Further patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene with attempts made to restrain the dog.

But, all efforts failed and, the force says, "given the continuing threat to the injured officer and other patrols", PD Jax was shot at the scene by armed officers.

The police dog handler suffered a serious upper leg injury and remains in hospital.

No members of the public were involved in the incident.

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused, whether to officers, or members of the public.

"We would never put anyone at risk of further harm.

“These are highly trained, working dogs which do a skilled job, but like any dog can present a danger in certain circumstances.

“We know how much our dogs are loved by the people of Lancashire and beyond, as well as our own staff. We have been left devastated by what has happened and the outcome of this incident.

“Our thoughts are very much with the injured officer while she undergoes treatment for serious leg injuries and she is receiving our full support.

“Given the circumstances the incident will be reviewed in due course.”