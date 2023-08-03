Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Political Correspondent Lise McNally

Visitors to Parliament over the summer recess have the chance to get up close with a piece of Coronation history for the very first time.

The Speaker of the House of Commons has thrown open the doors to his state rooms in the Palace of Westminster for public tours, where people will be able to see the ceremonial outfits worn by Sir Lindsay Hoyle and his team as they led the procession to see King Charles III being crowned.

The ceremonial outfits are on display in the state rooms of Speaker's House

The historic outfits on display include the ceremonial robes of the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Serjeant at Arms, the Speaker's Chaplain, and a Major from the Household Cavalry.

The centrepiece is the black and gold Robe of State - modelled after traditional court dress with britches, tails, lace jabot and cuffs.

The Robe of State took more than 180 hours to make. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

It's a rarely seen piece of history, worn by the Speaker for grand occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament.

So what makes it so special?

"I was very pleased to be joined by my team in the procession to the Abbey," Sir Lindsay said, "the ceremonial clothing is as unique and special as the once-in-a-lifetime historic occasion to which they were worn"

From 3 August, the teal-coloured dress worn by Penny Mordaunt - Leader of the House and Lord President of the Privy Council - will also be on show during the tours of Speaker's House.

Penny Mordaunt's custom made outfit is also going on display.

The MP for Portsmouth North wore a custom-designed outfit featuring an embroidered fern motif, instead of the traditional black and white court dress.

As Lord President of the Privy Council, she became the first woman in history to carry out this role in a coronation, carrying the 17th Century Sword of State and placing it in the King's right hand.

The tours include the State Bed, which is offered to the monarch on the night before their coronation. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The coronation displays are part of the public tours of Speaker’s House, which for over 160 years played host to Royalty and Heads of State.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle introduced the tours when he became Speaker of the House of Commons, in an effort to make parliament more accessible to the public.

They include the chance to see portraits of past Speakers dating back to the 16th century, plus the state dining room and the Speaker's study.

The grand stairway to the State Apartments in Speaker's House. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Proceeds from tickets raise money for the Speaker's Art Fund, a charity which supports arts and educational projects across the UK.

Tours of the State Apartments run between 22 July and 2 September.

