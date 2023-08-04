The remains of four Vietnamese men found after a fire at a mill have now been returned to their bereaved families.

The men were discovered two and a half months after a fire tore through Bismark House in Oldham on 7 May 2022, and a full search of the remains took six months.

Uoc Van Nguyen, Cuong Van Chu, Duong Van Nguyen and Nam Thanh Lee were formally identified using DNA samples from family members in Vietnam.

Their remains have now been returned to their families.

The remains at Bismark House in Oldham. Credit: ITV News

A criminal investigation remains open, with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) previously arresting four individuals who are currently on bail.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, GMP’s Disaster Victim Identification lead, said: “It is a huge relief for the bereaved families to finally have their loved ones back in Vietnam.

"They have been extremely patient during what has been a difficult time for them, as we ensured that all remains were ethically recovered and identified.

"Our thoughts will remain with them as they come to terms with their losses.

"Whilst we met with them last week as we finalised repatriation, they will continue to be updated via family liaison officers and translators.”