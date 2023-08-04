A cat who had boiling water poured over him and was left in excruitating pain has been adopted by the vet who helped treat him.

Benny was found by the RSPCA in Greater Manchester in January 2020 with extensive scald wounds across his head, neck, shoulders, body and legs and was unable to walk on his feet which were also affected by the horrific burns.

He underwent six operations and was in the care of the charity for six months until he was ready to be re-homed.

It was while he was getting treatment that vet nurse Katherine Gledhill fell for his charm as she was helping him.

Benny has a special scratch resistant coat to help him recover from his burns. Credit: RSPCA

Katherine said: “I will never forget the moment he came in and the full extent of his injuries were revealed.

"He must have been in agonising pain it was so awful to see - but he was gentle and loving in spite of everything he has been through.

“He was just enjoying attention - such a sweet boy - I thought then and there if he survives I am going to give him a loving home.”

Benny’s initial treatment was a success but his full recovery was always going to be slow progress due to the extent of his injuries.

He had to have a further six months of treatment and was under the care of dedicated staff at the Rochdale and district branch of the RSPCA throughout this time.

The branch arranged for him to have a further six operations to remove traumatised skin tissue which would cause him to itch and would split his damaged skin - but once he was recovered he was re-homed with Katherine.

The RSPCA says in the summer months cases of cruelty rise and the charity is braced for its busiest time of the year. Credit: RSPCA

Benny is now loving life in his new home and has adapted well to his injuries which has meant he lost the tip of an ear.

There were fears he may lose an eye but this was fortunately not the case. He also sometimes has to wear a special vest to stop him scratching his wounds.

Katherine, who lives in Rochdale, said: “He has settled so well - he is still quite nervous of men but he adores my partner Stefan Whaley - he is such a daddy’s boy.

“Benny loves being curled up with us and really enjoys his food as well as cuddles.

“I have a few jackets that he had to wear all the time at first to stop him itching the damaged skin but now he needs a jacket on less and less as things are improving so much and all his fur has grown back."

Chan Taylor, animal centre manager at Rochdale and district branch of the RSPCA, said: “We are delighted with Benny’s progress and the fact he has found such a lovely forever home - he has definitely got the happy ending he deserves.

“He has had an amazing recovery from his life-threatening injuries. Staff at the branch cared for him for six months and we all really got attached to him as he has a lovely nature.

"He has had to enjoy lots of operations but all the hard work and dedication was so worthwhile when we have a fantastic outcome like this.”

The RSPCA has revealed that five cats a day are suffering at the hands of humans - with reports of cruelty to cats increasing by 25% last year.