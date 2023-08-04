Fleetwood Town hope for winning start after owner's fraud conviction

Play Brightcove video

Video by ITV Granada Reports Sports Correspondent Chris Hall

Fleetwood Town are hoping to spoil Carlisle’s return to League One by getting their own campaign off to a winning start.

After a difficult time for the club with the conviction and resignation of their owner Andy Pilley, manager Scott Brown said the crowd can make the difference in the opening game.

“You want to try and silence the crowd – especially going to Brunton Park after they've they’ve just been promoted.

“Their crowd will be delighted with a home tie for the first game of the season".

“We have to try and make sure we control the game.”

Andy Pilley, who took over the League One club in 2004, was found guilty of four charges Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Fleetwood finished 13th in the third tier last season, but the club say it will be "business as normal" after their owner was sent to prison for fraud.

Andy Pilley was jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of four offences relating to mis-selling energy contracts to small businesses and charities.

With his resignation as club chairman and director, Fleetwood start the new League One campaign hoping to put the club's ownership issues behind them.

Scott Brown, Manager of Fleetwood Town has already signed a new two year contract.

He said: "We have been assured everything is fine, that we are still looking to bring players in and strengthen the squad."

Pilley had not expected to go to prison, and the day after his court case he had planned to cut the ribbon on the £800, 000 training dome.

Roy Whitehouse, a former player said the new facilities were a real boost.

He said: "The club could hardly afford grass seed when he was playing there and they used to train on the promenade."

John Earl from their current squad said reaching the FA cup 5th round last season gave them "all a lift and was something they can build on".

Fans are hoping the 'Cod Army' will keep their heads above water, while the club finds new owners.