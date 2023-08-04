A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old stabbed to death in Ormskirk.

Police were called to Railway Road in the town centre at 12.05am on Saturday 29 July after reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Matthew Daulby was discovered a short distance away with stab injuries, and died later in hospital.

A post mortem examination found his cause of death was a stab wound.

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries, but his injuries were not serious and he has since been discharged from hospital.

Lancashire Police has now charged Henry Houghton, 18, of Barrison Green, Scarisbrick, with murder.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Preston magistrates on Friday morning.

Matthew's family have released a new photo of him Credit: Lancashire Police

Five people arrested on Thursday have been released on bail.

A 19-year-old man from Maghull, a 19-year-old man from Lydiate and a 19-year-old man from Liverpool, were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 63-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman - both from Aughton - were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

A 20-year-old man from Ormskirk also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail until 30 October.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, both arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until 14 October.

The charge and arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

Anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist the investigation is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information and footage can be uploaded here.