A man made a makeshift flame thrower and then tried to set his landlords on fire after finding out he was being evicted.

Piergiuliano Atzori, 31, attacked the couple who rented him his flat in Warrington, sending a jet of flames "within inches" of their faces.

Liverpool Crown Court heard husband and wife Waldemar and Justyna Fijakowsk had been in the shared accommodation they owned, on 7 March, when they were approached by Atzori.

Mrs Fijakowski told Cheshire Police she had been cleaning communal areas of the property when she heard the defendant "shouting her name".

As she approached his bedroom, he took out the makeshift flamethrower, and flames were "projected towards her" as a result, leaving her "fearful for her life", Joanne Maxwell, prosecuting said.

Mrs Fijakowski ran out of the building and dialled 999, saying Atzori had "tried to set her and her husband on fire", at which point Mr Fijakowski "went to see what had happened".

Atzori then "projected fire towards him", causing him to run and hide behind the kitchen door.

After a short time, the complainant partially opened the door again to see if his attacker had left - but the 31-year-old sent another plume of flames through the gap.

Mr Fijakowski then began grappling with his assailant - punching him several times to the face, taking him to the floor and restraining him with the help of another occupant.

Police subsequently attended the scene, with Atzori being found in possession of a Stanley knife when he was arrested.

Mrs Fijakowski told officers that she had received dozens of unwanted and "abusive" text messages from him over the previous two days.

In a statement which was read out to the court on her behalf, she said that the incident had caused £1,500 of damage to their address and left her with "horrible memories".

The mum-of-two added: "I know he knows where I live. When he is released, what is to stop him from coming round in the night?

"The thought of seeing him worries me. He is a man out of control.

"I am worried he will look to take revenge on us. He knows where we live."

Atzori admitted two counts of making threats with an offensive weapon and harassment.

Appearing via video link to HMP Altcourse, he was jailed for two years and handed a restraining order preventing him from contacting Mr and Mrs Fijakowski for 10 years.

Sentencing, Recorder David Knifton KC said he had been handed an eviction notice shortly before the incident "as a result of his volatile and threatening behaviour", adding: "You responded by sending a number of abusive and threatening messages to them.

"More significant, you summoned Mrs Fijakowski to your room and aimed what was for all intents and purposes a homemade flamethrower towards her.

"She described the flame coming within inches of her face. She screamed to her husband, who found himself in a similar situation.

"Mr and Mrs Fijakowski were absolutely terrified and afraid for their lives. You are undoubtedly likely to have been affected by psychotic symptoms at the time of the commission of these offences."

Atzori has one previous conviction for a public order offence in 2019 after an altercation outside a school. He received a 12-week imprisonment suspended for a year on that occasion.

Simon Christie, defending, told the court: "It is abundantly clear that the defendant has significant mental health difficulties. He has been in custody for about five months, give or take, which he has plainly not found an easy experience .

"It is a very sorry state of affairs. There is some remorse, best evidenced by his plea at an early stage."