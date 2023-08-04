A man who attempted to murder a toddler in Blackpool has been jailed for 30 years.

Lewis Prince slapped and punched the two-year-old in a "sickening and repeated assault", which was captured on a baby monitor by the toddler's mother.

The mother also witnessed Prince strangling and smothering the young victim.

On 7 December 2022 Lancashire Police were called to the address, and the boy was taken to hospital with a number of injuries, including extensive bruising to his face and throat.

The jury at Preston Crown Court heard medical evidence from the prosecution which indicated that the toddler’s injuries were consistent with strangulation, and that the victim was in the penultimate stage of asphyxia.

Prince was sentenced at Preston Crown Court. Credit: Lancs Live

Lewis Prince fled the address before officers arrived and was later arrested in a vehicle whilst travelling towards Manchester.

He denied any wrongdoing, but was charged with attempted murder and assault by beating.

During the trial Prince accepted that he had lied in his police interview and he had in fact slapped the toddler to the face and squeezed his cheeks in an attempt to stop him from crying.

The 29-year-old denied attempted murder, stating that he at no point strangled nor smothered the victim.

The jury rejected that notion and took around an hour to find Prince unanimously guilty. He had already pleaded guilty to an assault by beating charge, which related to an assault on a woman.

Sentencing Prince, Judge Robert Altham said: "For someone to be able to do this to a small child without any real motivation, it's necessary for there to be a check on him before he is released to the public".Prince was handed a 30 year extended sentence which is made of a 26 year custodial element and a four year extended licence. He will only be eligible for parole after 20 years.

DS Isobel Garratt, of Lancashire Police said: "Prince’s sickening attack could quite easily have resulted in the victim losing his life.

Fortunately, he has since made a full recovery but anyone who watched the harrowing footage of the assault will know that the outcome could quite easily have been different."

