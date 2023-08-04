A man was knocked unconscious and concussed by two men who stole his watch in a "terrifying attack".

The victim was approached by the duo, who asked him about his watch, outside the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall at around 4.30am on 4 July.

But as he then walked away, towards Myrtle and Catharine Street, he was then reportedly knocked unconscious by offenders who also stole his watch.

He sustained serious injuries to his skull, cuts to his head and concussion.

He was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home from the attack.

This incident happened near the Philharmonic Hall in Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police has arrested a 16-year-old boy from Liverpool on suspicion of assault and robbery.

He has been taken to a police station in Merseyside where he remains in custody.

Police have also carried out extensive CCTV and witness enquiries, and have issued pictures of a man they believe could help with their investigation.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: "This was a terrifying attack on a man who has suffered significant head injuries when he was just returning home from a night out.

"No one should be targeted in such a violent manner in our city centre and we are working hard to find anyone responsible and bring them to justice.

"If you recognise the male pictured then please let us know, as we believe he may hold information vital to our ongoing investigation."