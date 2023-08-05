A police officer has been dismissed after she pepper-sprayed a black man.

PC Rosalind Holt used "excessive force" while attempting to arrest the man at a pub after a large brawl broke out there.

She was one of a number of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers who attended the scene at the Golden Lion, in Blackley in Manchester, in July 2020.

She claimed the man had tried to attack her with a glass but the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the account was “not supported” by video footage.

It also found she had made “misleading statements” about the incident.

PC Holt was investigated after a complaint was made to GMP about her conduct where a panel found she had a case to answer for gross misconduct in respect of her honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct.

But, the IOPC say, the complainant then requested a review of the decision the officer had no case to answer in relation to her use of force, and equality and diversity.

Reviewing the investigation report and the evidence, including footage, the police watchdog found there was sufficient evidence that "an independently-chaired panel could find PC Holt’s use of force to be disproportionate in the circumstances".

It also considered her treatment of the man, who was the only Black man present and the only person subjected to the use of force, as well as some of the language she used in relation to him following the incident, "could indicate that he was treated less favourably due to his race".

But while the GMP panel found gross misconduct proven in respect of PC Holt’s use of force; honesty and integrity; and discreditable conduct, it found the case not proven in respect of equality and diversity.

She was found to have committed gross misconduct and was dismissed without notice.

IOPC head of national operations Sunny Bhalla said: “Police officers are entrusted with significant powers and must be able to justify their use in order to maintain public confidence.

“While PC Holt was faced with a challenging and potentially hostile situation that night, her actions needlessly escalated matters when evidence suggested the complainant was neither resisting nor acting aggressively towards her.

“In light of the circumstances, where there was concern over whether discrimination was a factor in the disproportionate use of force, it was right for the evidence to be tested in a public hearing.

“While the panel was satisfied in this case that the complainant was not treated unfavourably due to his race, PC Holt’s excessive use of force, and misleading statements when trying to justify her actions, fell far below the standards expected of a police officer.”